/Macron under pressure: Opposition prepares to collapse minority government

Published: Sep 15, 2025, 08:52 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 08:52 IST
France’s political crisis deepens as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces a critical confidence vote on September 8. His unpopular 2026 budget plan has sparked fierce opposition, and parties across the spectrum are preparing to bring down his minority government. Far-right leader Jordan Bardella says the National Rally is ready for snap elections, with 85% of its candidates already selected. President Macron’s next move remains uncertain.