Published: May 15, 2025, 05:00 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 05:00 IST
World Business Watch May 15, 2025, 05:00 IST
Luxury Car Smuggling Ring Busted In India
Indian authorities have launched a crackdown on a network of importers accused of undervaluing luxury vehicles to evade customs duties, with estimated losses to the exchequer exceeding over 3 million dollars.
The directorate of revenue intelligence uncovered the scam involving more than 30 high-end cars, including models such as the rolls royce.