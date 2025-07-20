LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 20, 2025, 08:59 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 08:59 IST
Los Angeles: Car Plows into LA Nightclub Crowd; 30 Injured | WION
A man suspected of driving a car into a crowd in Hollywood early Saturday and injuring 30 people is in custody, a Los Angeles Police Department official said.

