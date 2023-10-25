Lopsided, biased reportage fostering hate crimes?

An Illinois man stabbed a 6-year-old Muslim boy to death. The shocking, harrowing attack in which the boy's mother was also grievously wounded took place on the 14th of October. Charged with hate crimes, the assailant, who also happens to be the family's landlord, targeted the Palestinian-American family for their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas. What compelled a man, hitherto friendly and loving to his targets, to commit an act of such monstrosity? Are government leaders and the media organizations biased towards Palestinians and responsible for fostering an atmosphere of hate not to be blamed? Would it not be a folly to view such bestial acts in isolation? Mohammed Saleh brings you the details