Published: Jul 06, 2025, 11:30 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 11:30 IST
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 11:30 IST
London’s IPO market sees lowest fundraising since 1995
London’s IPO market has hit its lowest point in three decades, with just five listings raising a mere $218 million in the first half of 2025. As major companies look elsewhere and global capital flows shift, UK market reforms face a tough road ahead. Today ,we break down what’s behind the IPO drought and what it signals for London’s financial future.