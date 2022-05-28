Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Old rivals faceoff in Summit clash

Real Madrid and Liverpool face-off in the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday. 13-time champions Real have been the comeback kings of the tournament having erased deficits against PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the knockouts. Six-time champions Liverpool have been hailed as mentality monsters by the manager Jurgen Klopp after a quadruple campaign that ended last Sunday as Manchester City won the Premier League. Liverpool play on the front foot while an ageing Real side bank on moments of magic from the world-class talents led by Karim Benzema. WION's football expert Matt Holland sets up the game.