/LIV Golf Files for Bankruptcy, Top Players Owed Millions

LIV Golf Bankruptcy: The Saudi-backed golf league is facing a major financial crisis after filing for bankruptcy, with reports claiming that some of its top players are owed millions. The bankruptcy filing has raised fresh questions over LIV Golf’s finances, player contracts and outstanding payments. Several high-profile golfers could now face uncertainty over money reportedly due to them. The development comes after years of LIV Golf reshaping professional golf with huge contracts and prize purses, challenging established tours and attracting some of the biggest names in the sport. Watch the full report for the latest developments surrounding LIV Golf’s bankruptcy filing, the millions reportedly owed to players and what the financial crisis could mean for the future of the league.