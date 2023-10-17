LinkedIn announces second round of layoffs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
LinkedIn cut 668 employees across its engineering, talent, and finance teams. This marks the second round of job cuts this year for the company, affecting more than 3% of its 20,000-strong staff. LinkedIn trimmed its workforce in May by eliminating 716 positions within its sales, operations, and support departments.

