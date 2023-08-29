Lebanon wetlands preserve ecological diversity despite climate change

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The Ammiq wetlands are the largest standing wetlands located in Lebanon. Now, as climate change drives blistering heatwaves, severe wildfires and droughts all around the world, these Ammiq wetlands offer a ray of hope for the preservation of bio-diversity in the area.

