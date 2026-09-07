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Layoffs to hit UK's largest carmaker

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 10:35 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 10:35 IST
Jaguar Land Rover is preparing to cut thousands of jobs as Britain’s biggest carmaker battles a sharp deterioration in profits, weaker sales, a costly cyber attack and US tariffs. The luxury vehicle maker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, has told employees and unions it will open a voluntary redundancy programme for salaried and management staff. As many as 4,000 positions could be eliminated over the next two years, although JLR has not confirmed the final figure.

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