A rare sight has returned to California's Lake Berryessa for the first time since 2019. The famous Glory Hole Spillway is in full flow. This massive circular drain at Monticello Dam funnels excess water into Putah Creek when the lake level rises about 440 feet. Located just east of Napa Valley, Lake Berryessa is a crucial reservoir providing water for about 500,000 people and supporting agriculture in Solano County. It is also a popular spot for boating, fishing, and camping. The spillway, 72 feet wide, is a design necessity built in 1957 because the narrow valley couldn't support a traditional channel. Watch in for more details!