Published: Jun 09, 2025, 19:36 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 19:36 IST
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 19:36 IST
LA protests erupt over Trump’s immigration crackdown as 300 national guards deployed
The protests in Los Angeles sparked by immigration raids continue for the third straight day. Security forces clashed with protesters as National Guard troops deployed by President Donald Trump fanned out across the city. The US military said 300 guardsmen from the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team had been sent to three separate locations in the greater Los Angeles area.