LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kyrgyzstan's eco‑friendly revolution: Kyrgyz innovator turns farm waste into building gold
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 14:00 IST
Kyrgyzstan's eco‑friendly revolution: Kyrgyz innovator turns farm waste into building gold
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 14:00 IST

Kyrgyzstan's eco‑friendly revolution: Kyrgyz innovator turns farm waste into building gold

In Kyrgyzstan, what appears to be an ordinary construction site is actually at the center of an eco-friendly revolution. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos