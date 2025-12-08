/Kremlin Welcomes Trump’s New Plan, NATO Left in the Cold

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 23:34 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 23:34 IST
Donald Trump’s new national security doctrine has shaken America’s allies and thrilled the Kremlin. With Washington preparing to reduce troop presence in Europe and shift attention away from NATO, Vladimir Putin has openly welcomed the shift as aligning with Russia’s worldview. European leaders, including EU chief Costa and Germany, warn that Europe will not accept U.S. interference in its politics. Is this the end of U.S. leadership in Europe—or the start of a new global order?

