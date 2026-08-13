/Kolkata NRS Hospital Nurse Found Dead | Fentanyl Vials, Syringe Recovered From Washroom

A 30-year-old nurse has been found dead inside a locked washroom at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering a police investigation and raising fresh questions about the safety of medical staff in government hospitals. The nurse was reportedly on duty in the gynaecology department during her night shift when colleagues found her unconscious inside the washroom. Police and hospital sources said a syringe and fentanyl vials were recovered from the scene. Investigators are examining how the powerful opioid was accessed and used. Her phone has reportedly been seized, while police are checking call records, hospital records and CCTV footage. No suicide note has been found, and the exact cause of death will be established through post-mortem and forensic examinations. The incident comes nearly two years after the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, which triggered nationwide protests and renewed debate over the safety of healthcare workers.