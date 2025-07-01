Kolkata law college rape: Key accused had pre-planned the assault, say police

New details have emerged in the gang rape of a student in India's West Bengal in Kolkata. Investigation has revealed that the perpetrators had planned the crime well ahead and allegedly blackmailed the survivor. Reports from the nine members special investigation team probing the incident have unveiled one of the key accused that is Manojit Mishra had targeted the survivor in a pre-planned manner. Watch in for more details!