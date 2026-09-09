/Kolkata Food Safety Crackdown | 40 Restaurants & Sweet Shops Face Action

Kolkata’s food scene is facing heightened scrutiny as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation steps up its food safety crackdown ahead of the festive season. During a week-long enforcement drive, officials inspected nearly 600 food establishments and temporarily suspended the food licences of around 40 restaurants, eateries and sweet shops over alleged food safety and hygiene violations. Inspectors reportedly found cockroaches inside refrigerators and storage areas, rats, rotten meat, fungal food and other non-conforming food items. Officials said 1,024 kilograms of food was destroyed during the drive, while 161 samples were collected for further examination. Several well-known establishments have faced action, prompting mixed reactions from residents and businesses. While many Kolkata residents welcomed the crackdown and said public health must come first, some establishments have disputed or responded to the allegations. The enforcement drive comes ahead of the festive rush, when restaurants and sweet shops typically see a sharp rise in customers.