Kolhapuri sandals: Prada controversy sparks sales boom

During the Summer Men's fashion week in Milan, Prada featured its male models walking the ramp wearing Kolhapuri chappals- a traditional footwear of an Indian origin. Protesting the move, Indian artists from Maharashtra allege that this violates the GI status relegated to the footwear by the Indian government. The flashy and exorbitant pricing also hurts their livelihood, they claim. The question is when it comes to art and inspiration, where does one really the line? Watch this video to find out more.