Kite festival on black sea coast follows path of migratory birds

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Bulgaria is celebrating its eleventh kite festival. Now the interesting bit about the festival is that the kites follow the migratory route of birds along the nation's black sea coast, highlighting the importance of environmental protection of their important habitats.

