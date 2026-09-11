/Kim Jong Un's secret heir? South Korea hunts for evidence of an older son

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 17:05 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 17:05 IST
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has often kept his family life shrouded in secrecy. Now, South Korea's intelligence agency says it is trying to determine whether Kim has an older son. While speculation over a possible male heir has resurfaced, officials stress that even if such a son exists, he is not currently in a position to succeed the North Korean leader. The revelation has sparked fresh questions about the future of the Kim dynasty and succession plans in the isolated state.