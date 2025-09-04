/Kim Jong Un’s aides clean furniture after Putin meeting | DNA erasure theory goes viral

A video showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's aides quickly wiping down furniture and objects he touched after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone viral — and sparked intense speculation. The footage, captured during the Victory Parade in Beijing where Kim, Putin, and Xi Jinping met together for the first time, shows Kim’s staff meticulously cleaning the backrest of his chair and removing his drinking glass. While no official reason has been given, theories are circulating online — including the idea that North Korea may be attempting to prevent foreign agencies from collecting biological material. Similar claims have previously surfaced about Russia's own security services collecting President Putin's waste while abroad to protect sensitive health information.