LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Killed & Thrown To The Pigs: Two Tragedies Of Two Black Women In South Africa
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 17:44 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 17:44 IST
Killed & Thrown To The Pigs: Two Tragedies Of Two Black Women In South Africa
Videos Aug 07, 2025, 17:44 IST

Killed & Thrown To The Pigs: Two Tragedies Of Two Black Women In South Africa

Two horrific tragedies from South Africa have shocked the nation- involving the brutal deaths of two Black women whose bodies were reportedly discarded and fed to pigs.

Trending Topics

trending videos