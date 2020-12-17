Kidney patients find solace and safety with at-home dialysis

For almost 50 years, Richard 'Dick' C. Henry has been struggling with kidney problems. He was told in his 20s that his kidneys would not last long. Knowing this, he did his best to maintain his health. He even got a new kidney donated in 1994 from a friend. That one lasted about 22 years until he needed to undergo peritoneal dialysis, a form of dialysis in which fluid is introduced into the patient's abdominal cavity through a permanent catheter, and periodically flushed out and replaced with fresh fluid.