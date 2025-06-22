LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 17:26 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 17:26 IST
Khamenei names 3 senior clerics to replace him amid Israel-Iran conflict: reports
As Israeli threats against Iran’s leadership grow, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly shortlisted 3 potential successors. Watch to know more on this!

