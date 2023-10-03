Khalistan: From irrelevance in India to resurgence in Canada | World at War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scratching on the lid of the Pandora's box. By backing Khalistani separatists in the name of freedom of expression, what Trudeau is actually validating is a movement to dismember India. But what does Justin Trudeau gain out of this? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.

