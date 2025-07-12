LOGIN
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's Life Sentence Agreement Trashed by Court
A U.S. appeals court has scrapped Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s plea deal, which would have removed the death penalty and fast-tracked the 9/11 case's resolution.

