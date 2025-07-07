LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kevin Durant joins Houston Rockets in record-breaking deal
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 20:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 20:15 IST
Kevin Durant joins Houston Rockets in record-breaking deal
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 20:15 IST

Kevin Durant joins Houston Rockets in record-breaking deal

Kevin Durant has joined the Houston Rockets from the Phoenix Suns in a record-breaking deal. It is a seven-team transaction-which makes it the largest trade in NBA history.

Trending Topics

trending videos