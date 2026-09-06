/Ketan Agarwal Murder Case | Third Arrest Made As Police Uncover New Conspiracy Details

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of Pune retailer Ketan Agarwal, making him the third person taken into custody in the case. According to police, the arrested man, identified as a friend of alleged accused Chaitan Chri, was aware of the alleged murder plan and participated in the conspiracy. The case concerns Agarwal’s death at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Police allege that his fiancée Sia Goyel and her alleged lover Chaitan Chri pushed him from a cliff at the popular tourist destination. The death was initially treated as an accident, but the investigation shifted to a murder probe after police found discrepancies in the suspects’ timeline. Investigators are examining phone communications, CCTV footage, digital evidence and location data to determine the precise roles of all three accused.