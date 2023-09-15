Kerala government announces containment zones to stop the spread of Nipah virus

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Concerns arising in India over the outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus one more case has been confirmed in a 39-year-old man. The Kerala government has now confirmed six positive cases and two deaths. The rise in cases comes after a health worker who came into close contact with the Nipah patient tested positive.

