Published: Jul 08, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 14:00 IST
Kenyan capital turns into battleground, police opens fire on anti-government protesters
Kenyan capital turns into battleground, police opens fire on anti-government protesters

At least 10 people reportedly died across Kenya, and hundreds were arrested during anti-government demonstrations on Monday. Watch in for more details!

