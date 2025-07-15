Kenya: Visa-free travel now available many African, Caribbeans

Kenya has officially eliminated visa requirements for all African and most Caribbean nations. This means that citizens from these areas no longer need an electronic travel authorization (eta), do not have to complete extensive forms, and are not obligated to pay any visa fees. The move will enable eligible travelers to arrive at the border and enter the country without any hassle. However, due to security reasons, Somalia and Libya have both been denied the privilege