LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kenya govt pays compensation to victims of 2007 post-election violence, funds amounting to $31,000
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 21:29 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 21:29 IST
Kenya govt pays compensation to victims of 2007 post-election violence, funds amounting to $31,000
Videos Jul 19, 2025, 21:29 IST

Kenya govt pays compensation to victims of 2007 post-election violence, funds amounting to $31,000

Kenya govt pays compensation to victims of 2007 post-election violence, funds amounting to $31,000 released.

Trending Topics

trending videos