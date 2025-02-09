World Kenya calls for immediate ceasefire at DRC conflict summit Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 09 Feb 2025 10:05 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Kenyan President William Ruto has called for an immediate end to hostilities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as regional leaders gathered in Tanzania on Saturday for a crucial peace summit. viral WION wion news World News world news latest Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 09 Feb 2025 10:05 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article