Published: Jul 09, 2025, 17:45 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 17:45 IST
Kenya anti-government protests: 31 dead, UN condemns violence during protests
Kenya anti-government protests: 31 dead, UN condemns violence during protests

At least 31 people have died during Kenya’s anti-government protests according to the Rights group, prompting strong condemnation from the United Nations. Watch to know more!

