/Kentucky church shooting | Trump to visit UK | Russia-Ukraine War | Grand Canyon Wildfires

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 14:59 IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: - Trump Says US Will send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine - Russia, China discuss Ukraine War and ties with US - Kentucky Shooting: Two dead, three injured - King Charles III to host Donald Trump for 2nd UK visit - Series of military drills at Panama Canal

