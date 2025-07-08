LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Keir Starmer, King Charles Mark 20th Anniversary of London 7/7 Attacks
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 16:30 IST
Keir Starmer, King Charles Mark 20th Anniversary of London 7/7 Attacks
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 16:30 IST

Keir Starmer, King Charles Mark 20th Anniversary of London 7/7 Attacks

Britain marked the 20th anniversary of the Stone attacks on London's transit system, the worst single terrorist atrocity on British soil.

Trending Topics

trending videos