Water lilies growing on ponds and lakes are beautiful to look at, and they also aid its ecosystem. but when they grow too thickly over the water's surface, the large pads interfere with oxygen exchange, which leads to algae blooms, that in turn causes stagnation. This is exactly what's happening in Kashmir's Dal lake. A part of the scenic lake is choking due to weeds and lilly pads. WION's correspondent Johan Castell travels to Srinagar to find out more.