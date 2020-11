The lakes of Kashmir offer immense potential for water sports. Kashmir's kayaking and canoeing star Bilquis Mir trained on these water bodies, and she is now the director of the Water Sports Centre on Dal Lake. She overcame numerous hardships to become the first woman from the Valley to coach the Indian national team. Our correspondent Johan Castell travelled to Srinagar to meet India's water queen. Watch his report on Kashmir Connect, a special series on WION.