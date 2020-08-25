Kashmir Connect: Dal Lake's floating wonders

When we talk about floating markets, we always think about the ones in countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. But do you know that India too has some prominent floating markets, including one in Srinagar? The floating vegetable market on the Dal came into existence as a means of sustenance for communities that were living on or near the famous lake. WION's correspondent Johan Castell visited the scenic market. What's more, he even managed to sell some fresh vegetables. Watch this story for more.