This is a story of an inspiring father-daughter duo from Kashmir. 8-year-old eco-warrior Jannat is fighting hard to save the Dal lake, while her father, Tariq Ahmad, runs an ambulance Shikara- a Kashmiri boat, which he uses to ferry COVID patients living on the lake. Tariq started this initiative after he contracted the virus last year. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has also lauded his initiative.