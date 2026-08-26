/Karnataka forest encounter: Autopsy report sparks new questions over shootout

Fresh questions have emerged over the August 15 forest shootout in Karnataka's Hanur region that killed three Tamils, after postmortem reports revealed two victims were shot from close range, contradicting the forest department's version of events. The autopsy found multiple shotgun injuries to the chest and abdomen, with one victim, Sebastian David Kumar, sustaining two shotgun entry wounds. Karnataka Police have now ordered a CID probe, even as Tamil Nadu leaders demand a full CBI investigation into the killings.