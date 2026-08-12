/Karnataka Cracks Down on Zepto | Bengaluru Warehouse Sealed Over Food Safety Violations

Quick-commerce company Zepto has come under scrutiny after Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration shut a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru following a surprise inspection. Authorities reportedly observed several food safety violations, including non-compliant labelling, misbranding, unhygienic food handling and improper storage conditions. Zepto said the inspection was routine and that the observations and recommendations shared by the food safety department would be addressed. The company also said it remains committed to maintaining food safety and hygiene standards. The action comes amid a wider food safety crackdown in Karnataka. A three-day special inspection drive in Bengaluru recently uncovered violations at several upscale hotels, including expired food products, mislabelling, unhygienic handling, improper meat storage and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.