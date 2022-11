'Kantara' is the first South Indian film to play in 50+ theaters after 25 days in a single language. It's also the first ever Kannada movie that screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Not only that but the film's Kannada language version has also been a hit in the United States. The film director, writer and actor Rishab Shetty spoke to wionews.com about why he chose to highlight his culture and folklore in the film. He also revealed why he'd choose a National Award instead of an Oscar.