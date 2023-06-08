Justin Trudeau accuses tech giants of using bullying tactics

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is showing no interest in compromising with meta and Google his decision comes over a liberal bill that would make these Tech Giants pay Canadian Publishers for their content right and in the latest statement in fact Odo is also accused meta and Google of using bullying tactics against this initiative a strong statement coming there the bill known as the online news Act was introduced in April 2022.