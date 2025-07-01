LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 11:00 IST
June global markets roundup
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 11:00 IST

June global markets roundup

Let's look at WION's Global Markets and Economic Health Check to see what happened during June. The usually quiet month for risk assets was quite the opposite.

Trending Topics

trending videos