Jordan's Kin Hussein Cancer Centre introduces robotic surgery

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Our doctors and researchers around the world are constantly working towards finding the perfect cure for cancer but technology too can help in fighting the Emperor of all maladies. Removing it from the body through robotic surgery is quite a feat. Medical staff at the King Hussein Cancer Centre in Jordan performed robotic surgery on a cancer patient providing a better performance.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos