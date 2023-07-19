Johnson & Johnson subsidiary files for bankruptcy to settle talc-related cases

California Jury has ordered Johnson and Johnson Company to pay 18.8 million dollars to Emory Hernandez Valadez a 24-year-old man who claimed that he developed cancer from long-term exposure to the company's talc-based baby powder. The verdict marks a significant setback for Johnson and Johnson as it grapples with thousands of similar cases over talc-related products. In US bankruptcy courts tens of thousands of people have sued Johnson and Johnson alleging that their talc products contain asbestos which is linked to cancer.