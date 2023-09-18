J&K's Anantnag operation: Two heavily armed terrorists believed to be hiding in dense forest

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag operation in India has entered day six. Search and sanitizing operations resumed early this morning no fresh blasts or firing have been reported so far. One body has been recovered and is believed to be that of a terrorist. Furthermore, efforts are being made to locate the body of a soldier which was earlier spotted through a drone.

