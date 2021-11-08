LIVE TV
J&K: Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, authorities beef up security
Nov 08, 2021, 12:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
29-year-old Jammu and Kashmir policeman was shot dead by gunmen outside his residence in Srinagar. The victim has been identified as Tawseef Ahmed Wani. The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to catch the attackers.
