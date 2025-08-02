LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 12:59 IST
Jihadists open fire at farmers returning from work in Northeastern Nigeria; 15 killed
Jihadists Open Fire at Farmers Returning From Work in Northeastern Nigeria; 15 Killed. Woman farmer and 3 children killed in mine explosion.

